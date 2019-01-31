Rodger Bumpass, Voice of Squidward to Reportedly Introduce Super Bowl Halftime Show

While football fans are looking forward to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII, so are SpongeBob SquarePants fans and for good reason. Many think Maroon 5‘s halftime performance will include an epic nod to the animated series, and now there’s another clue hinting that they may not be wrong.

Rodger Bumpass, the voice actor behind the character Squidward, has reportedly shared a series of Facebook posts announcing that Squidward will provide the introduction to the halftime show. However, CNET notes that since Bumpass’ posts aren’t public, it’s a little hard to confirm.

If true, it would be an unusual choice by itself, but this news doesn’t come in a vacuum. There are quite a few other little things that seem to point towards SpongeBob and his friends from Bikini Bottom having a role come halftime. First, fans have petitioned for there to be something to honor SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenbug during halftime. Hillenburg passed away in November and since then, there have been over a million signature imploring Maroon 5 to play “Sweet Victory” in their halftime show.

The song comes from the Season 2 episode “Band Geeks” in which SpongeBob and his friends perform the song as the halftime entertainment at their world’s version of the Super Bowl — the Bubble Bowl. Adding some fuel to the speculation that it might actually happen fire, the game’s venue — the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — tweeted a GIF of SpongeBob from that every episode back in December. Then earlier this month, Maroon 5 themselves shared a little teaser video for the upcoming event with the video containing a few second of a random SpongeBob clip.

All of those little things put together have fans hyped and even betting that “Sweet Victory” will become a reality — and betting odds might just be in their favor. An online betting pool places the odds that “Sweet Victory” will be played at the Super Bowl at “Yes” at minus-220 and “No” at plus-155. Sounds like should it actually happen it will be a sweet victory for fans and betting fans indeed.

Fans will find out for sure whether we get a SpongeBob "Sweet Victory" moment during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday on CBS.