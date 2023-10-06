Pink Regrets Releasing Spongebob Song, "We've Got Scurvy"

Spongebob Squarepants remains one of the most popular characters introduced on Nickelodeon, recently renewed for a fifteenth season. Originally debuting in 1999, the Krusty Krab's fry cook has garnered countless pieces of merchandise, a handful of feature-length films, and spin-off television series focusing on Spongebob's friends. Unfortunately, it seems that not every visitor of Bikini Bottom was happy to visit the depths of the ocean as the singer Pink regrets a certain song that she had created for the franchise, "We've Got Scurvy".

The song "We've Got Scurvy" was initially released in 2009 and is under one minute long. While making an appearance in the episode "Truth or Square", it arrived on the album Spongebob's Greatest Hits. The song also was given a music video that played on VH1, showing how popular Spongebob has become in his career in Bikini Bottom. It would seem that Pink might not be returning to the Nickelodeon franchise any time soon.

It's Not Great Having Scurvy

If you haven't heard the wild Spongebob Squarepants song before, you can give it a listen on Pink's Official YouTube channel below.

In a new interview with the LA Times, Pink discussed how she considers the song created for the Spongebob universe as a "real mistake" when she was asked what one of her worst singles was, "Oh wait, I did put out that SpongeBob thing. "We've Got Scurvy"? I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake."

Via LA Times