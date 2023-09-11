SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Gets PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date

The SpongeBob SquarePants universe is enjoying a very strong 2023 in the video game world. It all kicked off with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake in January. Then, fans got a SpongeBob DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator. It was later announced that SpongeBob and Patrick will be joined by Plankton and Squidward in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 when that game launches later this year, but recently fans of the franchise got another surprise. It was officially announced that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S fans will get to play native versions of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake on October 16.

This news from publisher THQ Nordic isn't too surprising. After all, the game did relatively well on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It's also good to hear that the development team at Purple Lamp Studios has been putting in the work to offer several new things for the new versions, some of which will come over to the older versions. It's also important to note that The Cosmic Shake will only run you $39.99, though anyone who previously bought the game on PS4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade.

What's New in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake?

Are you ready to shake things up on a cosmic level?@SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 16, 2023!#CosmicShake https://t.co/2ZaW6kQ2MO — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) September 11, 2023

The new versions of the game include several updated features, many of which also cross over to the older versions. Most notably, every version, including the Switch, will get a new Photo Mode, letting you use 19 filters to create fun pictures that you can share with your fellow SpongeBob fans. Every version is also getting new costumes to earn for completing specific objectives.

If you collect every doubloon in The Cosmic Shake, then you'll unlock the "King Doubloon" costume. Meanwhile, if you unlock all of the rewards, you'll also earn the "Plush Gary" costume. PlayStation 5 users will also get a few extra additions related to the DualSense's adaptive triggers, but those seem pretty minimal in the grand scheme of things.

There are also a few bug fixes for every version. Notably, they've fixed a bug that saw saving not working. Another was ruining player's playtime count because it wasn't stopping when they were on a loading screen.

What is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake?

The Cosmic Shake is a 3D platformer that puts SpongeBob and Patrick into the multiverse via "Wish Worlds." Fans can expect all kinds of collectibles as they journey through the world and learn new combat techniques and traversal abilities. If you've played Purple Lamp Studios' SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, you know what to expect. That game was something of a spiritual sequel to the 2003 game of the same name, and Cosmic Shake doesn't stray too far from what fans liked about Rehydrated.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 16. The game is already out on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.