Squid Game Barely Hanging on to Netflix Top 10

The reign of Squid Game will soon be over. The Korean thriller has been one of the most dominant forces in the history of Netflix since its release more than two months ago. Since just after its release, when it started catching on with global audiences, Squid Game has been a staple of the Netflix Top 10 list. It spend the majority of its time in the top spot on the list, moving to a long stint at #2 after the debut of You Season 2. Now, as we near the end of November, Squid Game is barely on the list at all.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Squid Game in the 10th overall spot, the lowest it has been since the series was released. With a few more originals set to arrive over the course of the next week, it won’t be long before Squid Game is completely eliminated from the daily rankings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red Notice, Cowboy Bebop, and several other titles have help force Squid Game down the list, and it won’t take much for it to drop off in the coming days. It feels like the end of an era, as we all got used to seeing Squid Game cemented on the list whenever we opened Netflix.

You can check out a full breakdown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

2. Cowboy Bebop

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

3. Tiger King

“A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

4. Hellbound

“Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.”

5. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

6. Arcane

“Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”

7. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

8. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

“When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alike Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona – and her dashing ex – for help.”

9. Narcos: Mexico

“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

10. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”