Star of DC’s Canceled Green Lantern Show Discusses Casting (& If He’d Join The DCU) [Exclusive]

One of DC’s most anticipated projects of the year is the upcoming series Lanterns, which will finally bring the Green Lantern franchise back into the mix on the small screen. While fans are excited to finally see the ring-slingers back in action, not too long ago, there was another Green Lantern project in the works at HBO Max. Now one of the stars of that project has addressed their casting in the show, and has also revealed if they’d join the new DCU.

The previous Green Lantern project featured Jeremy Irvine in the role of Alan Scott, but that project was ultimately cancelled. ComicBook had the chance to speak with Irvine all about his newest project, Return to Silent Hill, but we also talked about working with Greg Berlanti on the Green Lantern project. “Well, I am just a big fan of his. I love the scripts. I thought they were great. They had some fantastic people involved in it. I was very excited at the idea,” Irvine said.

“I should preface. Signing up for projects and them not happening is everyday in our business. That happens all the time. There’s usually just not a press release first. This sort of thing happens all the time. There will be 20 projects this coming year I will sign up to and get the role, but they will never actually film. It was definitely one that I was very keen on. If they ever want me back, I will be here,” Irvine said.

What Happened To The Canceled Green Lanterns Show

While the previous Green Lantern series was also going to be featured on HBO Max, it was a much different style of show. The previous series was executive-produced by Berlanti and was being written by Seth Grahame-Smith. Grahame-Smith had already written all eight episodes of the first season, and the show had already cast its Guy Gardner (Finn Whitrock) and Alan Scott (Irvine).

Things were on track until October of 2022, which is when it was revealed that the show was going to be completely redeveloped. Grahame-Smith left the project despite having a season mostly done, and it was revealed that Whitlock and Irvine were done as well, as their contracts were based on the previous iteration moving forward.

This also coincided with the introduction of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC Studios, so there was a shake-up across the board. Green Lantern ended up being reworked into the Lanterns idea we are getting this year, which moves things from Scott, Gardner, and the Green Lantern Corps to an earth-bound true detective-style show with John Stewart and Hal Jordan as the leads. During this time, much of the Snyderverse era was left in the past, though a few things did carry over, including Peacemaker, Jason Momoa (though as Lobo this time), and Blue Beetle, which is expected to return to the DCU at some point down the line.

We’ll never know what could have been with the previous Green Lantern series, but maybe one day we’ll all get to see those scripts and get a better idea of what could have been. The good news is we have a great Green Lantern series to look forward to as well.

Return to Silent Hill hits theaters on January 23, 2026. Lanterns hits HBO Max later this year.

