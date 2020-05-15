Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Teases "Startling Events" In Picard Season 2

✖

Star Trek: Picard was certainly memorable for the various elements of Star Trek mythos that the series advanced and evolved in season 1 - including major changes to the character of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) himself. Season 1 of Picard managed to tell a nice multi-faceted-yet-self-contained story, which wrapped up nicely in the season 1 finale. However, Picard also introduced some pivotal new elements to the Star Trek universe, like a dark new Romulan faction; a new generation of synthetic beings; and some robot gods that threaten the under galaxy. With all of that on the table, it's no surprise then Patrick Stewart is teasing some shocking twists in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

Here's what Patrick Stewart told Goldderby about how Star Trek: Picard season 2 is taking shape -especially during the coronavirus pandemic:

"It is [coming together], yeah. Because of how we are living currently, there is no writers’ room, of course. But everybody is writing and they are keeping me in touch with what is going on. We have video conferences.

There are startling events predicted in season two. I am so excited about them, because it is taking season one on from where we were. We are not going to be covering the same ground. It is going to be extraordinary. I am very excited about it. Of course, I can’t go into detail at all. I have a long conference planned for tomorrow where I hope for certain aspects of how season two will develop, and I’m looking forward to it very much."

When last we left Picard, he had finally formed a rag-tag crew that includes Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill); Data's next-gen synthetic "daughter" Soji (Isa Briones); Picard's old colleague Raffi (Michelle Hurd); former borg / starfleet officer Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan); Romulan warrior (and Picard's surrogate son) Elnor (Evan Evagora); and new ship captain Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera). After being on the run/hunt for all of season 1, fans are looking forward to seeing how Picard's team fares in a more traditional Star Trek framework of exploration and discovery - while also having to address lingering matters like the Romulan Zhat Vash cabal, or the Synthetic Alliance that threatens all organic life in the galaxy.

Aside from giving fans a season they deserve, though, Stewart just want to get back to work with some of his favorite people:

"Frankly, perhaps the thing I am missing the most right now, other than going out to dinner, is I am not working with this group of people I admire and grown to like and respect so much as well. I can’t wait to be back on the set in a workspace with these people, and explore what we are going to do with season two."

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is expected sometime in 2020; Picard season 2 will arrive thereafter.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.