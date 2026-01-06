Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Trailer Brings Legends of Past Shows Back For Emotional Cameos

The Federation has long been a key part of the Star Trek mythos, with various captains and crews aboard the starships helping to discover new parts of the galaxy. Over the decades, Star Trek has introduced science fiction fans to some of the most endearing characters in the genre, and luckily, the franchise isn’t done weaving tales of outer space. This month, the Paramount-fueled franchise will return with a new generation of would-be explorers in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Luckily, familiar faces are making a comeback in the latest trailer to help the new kids on their way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the new trailer focuses on the next generation of Federation students, it also takes the opportunity to give us some of the best quotes from the captains and characters of Star Trek’s past. This includes the likes of Captain Kirk, Spock, Captain Pike, Captain Sisqo, Captain Janeway, Captain Picard, Worf, and more. For those who wonder if any of these captains will make an actual appearance in the upcoming Starfleet Academy series, that might be a tall order. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy takes place almost nine hundred years after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, meaning that many of these characters might be long dead. Luckily, there is at least one returning character from Star Trek’s past that has been confirmed to return. You can check out the new trailer below.

Play video

Starfleet Academy’s Recent Controversy

Paramount+

One of the biggest controversies surrounding Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been the Klingon who will be taking center stage. Actor Karim Diane will be playing the part of the Klingon student Jay-Den Kraag, who is quite unlike Worf in one key way. Rather than joining Starfleet in search of battle, Kraag is joining in hopes of becoming a doctor. This would make for a major change for the warrior race, but since it has been centuries since Worf traveled the stars onboard the Enterprise, things could definitely change.

In a recent interview, Karim addressed his character’s differences from Worf and how becoming a doctor might not be such a change from the Klingons in general: “I feel like this may be the first time that we’re seeing onscreen a Klingon who is this different. But from what I understand, the Klingons – like any community – don’t just have warriors. Healers have always been there.”

While we most likely won’t see the likes of Patrick Stewart and William Shatner return in this new Star Trek series, a mainstay of the Federation is set to make a comeback. Star Trek: Voyager’s holographic doctor, simply referred to as “The Doctor,” will be returning, with actor Robert Picardo coming back to the role. Since the practitioner was a digital construct, it makes sense that he would live long enough to be a part of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, though there are still many questions surrounding the character’s comeback.

What do you think of the latest trailer from Starfleet Academy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!