Star Trek’s Next Villain Is Channeling 4 of The Most Iconic Sci-Fi Bad Guys Of All Time

It’s no secret that Star Trek fans are excited for this next step in their favorite fandom’s universe. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is well underway, with the show’s first clip being released at CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil. And the Starfleet Academy’s villain is just as excited as everyone else for what he plans to bring to the story.

During his recent appearance over the weekend at CCXP, Paul Giamatti, who will be playing the half-Klingon, half-Tellarite character, Nus Braka, opened up about the villains who inspired his performance (as first reported by TrekMovie): “I think I probably had in my head a lot of different villains. I probably had some Khan. I had sort of Chang and Gul Ducat, these kind of guys who love the sound of their own voices. These guys who love to kind of ‘blahblahblah,’ just bulls—ing, constantly. I thought of the chaoticness of Q and stuff like that.”

What To Expect From Paul Giamatti’s Star Trek Villain In Starfleet Academy

The names villains are, of course, some of the biggest names when it comes to franchise bad guys (as well as in all of sci-fi history, honestly). If he can bring even part of what made any of them so iconic, we’re in for a treat. We’ve already seen from the trailer that there’s a certain element of theatricality about him, and hubris is never far away from that. Going deeper, Giamatti also talked about the new villain’s background (via TrekMovie),

“Well, he’s a pirate, kind of. He’s a little bit of a pirate. He’s a kind of he’s got his finger in every kind of criminal activity. He’s a smuggler. He’s a trafficker, of all kinds. And he leads a group called the Vanari Ral, who are pirates, basically. So he’s been all over the galaxy. And he’s a lowlife. And he’s a nobody who thinks he’s a somebody. And he likes to clown around and play the fool and stuff. But he’s a very dangerous psychopath underneath it all. Yeah, he’s very mean to the kids. I think he envies the kids. I think he wishes he had people supporting him and being nice to him the way everybody is to these kids. So I think he hates and envies these kids.”

Giamatti also offered some more of what we can expect from him in Starfleet Academy: “But it’s interesting, the thing that I think is interesting about this guy is that–as it goes along, and by the end of it, you really see it–he is very much a kind of malformed child inside. He’s this very angry, angry, psychopathic child inside. Which actually made me think of Trelane, who is kind of a child a little bit. And even Q has a kind of child to him. So whether it’s unique or not, what I bring to it, I don’t know, but that’s something that became more and more important to me as I went on with it. That he’s arrested as a little boy,” he elaborated.

