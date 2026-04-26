Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Gets an Exciting New Teaser (And Even More Exciting Release Date)

While the overall future of Star Trek may be uncertain with no new television series in the works, that doesn’t mean fans of the beloved franchise don’t have things to look forward to. The franchise is crushing it in terms of comics, but live-action is also got something exciting on the way with the eagerly anticipated fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Now, at CCXP Mexico, the first teaser for the upcoming season was released as well as an exciting update about the series’ release—which is sooner than you think.

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Paramount+ has announced that Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will boldly return on Thursday, July 23rd. New episodes will stream weekly for the 10-episode season through September 24th. As for the teaser? Well, things look like they’ll get real interesting as the teaser reveals dinosaurs, cowboys, and more. Check it out below.

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Here’s What to Expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be hte penultimate season for the series. Filming on the fifth and final season has already been completed so we know the end is in sight. As for Season 4, here’s the official description: “In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.”

We also know that Season 4 of Strange New Worlds will get us even closer to the original Star Trek series. Strange New Worlds functions as something of a prequel for Star Trek and Season 4 will see Paul Wesley return as future U.S.S. Enterprise captain James T. Kirk. With the final season of the series expected to take fans up to Kirk taking command, it makes sense that Season 4 would do a lot of the legwork to get us there as Season 5 of Strange New Worlds is expected to have a lower episode count than previous seasons.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 debuts July 23rd on Paramount+.

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