Spider-Noir First Trailer Gives Stunning First Look at Nicolas Cage’s Hero (In Both Black & White and Color)

It’s a stacked year for superheroes on the big screen thanks to Supergirl and Spider-Man: Brand New Day coming this summer and Avengers: Doomsday heading to theaters in December (and, not to mention, the rerelease of Avengers: Endgame,) but the small screen is looking good as well. Prime Video’s Spider-Noir will swing its way onto streaming on May 25th and now, we’ve got the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated series, giving us our first look at Nicolas Cage’s Ben Reilly/The Spider in both perfectly noir “Authentic Black & White” as well as stunning “True-Hue Full Color.”

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The trailer, which you can check out in both formats below, helps set up the connection between The Spider and Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li), aka this universe’s take on Black Cat. It’s a slick, sultry trailer that plays perfectly into the overall “noir” vibe, but also delivers some pretty great action, particularly fights with this world’s take on villains Sandman and Megawatt — and we get a solid look at Brendan Gleeson’s Silvermane, too.

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What Can We Expect From Spider-Noir?

As Spider-Man projects go, Spider-Noir might be one of the most unique and most exciting to date. The series is inspired by Cage’s performance as Spider-Noir from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and marks the actor’s first time in a lead role in a television series. The series will also star Li Jun Li, Lamorne Morris, Jack Huston, Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, and Karen Rodriguqez. The series will follow Cage’s Ben Reilly/The Spider, an aging private investigator who also happens to be a superhero in 1930s New York as he grapples with his past. It’s an interesting take on the superhero concept, especially with Reilly being cynical and a little disillusioned—and entrenched in the criminal underworld.

The series is also a bit of a creative gamble. There really is nothing quite like Spider-Noir in the live-action superhero landscape and comes at a time when, thus far, none of Sony Pictures’ other Spider-Man works have really caught on. Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter all disappointed at the box office. If Spider-Noir delivers—and from the looks of this first trailer, it very well might—it could open the door for more ambitious takes and expansions on alternative Spider-Man stories.

Spider-Noir arrives on Prime Video May 25th.

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