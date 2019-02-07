‘Star vs. The Forces of Evil’ Ending After Season 4

Disney’s beloved, Emmy Award-winning animated series, Star vs. The Forces of Evil, is sadly coming to an end very soon.

On Thursday morning, Disney announced that the popular series would be coming to a close after its upcoming fourth season. The new episodes will begin airing on Disney Channel and Disney XD on Sunday, March 10th at 8 am ET and will run through the spring. The episodes will be made available the same day on DisneyNOW.

The fourth and final season of Star vs. The Forces of Evil will focus on Star Butterfly and her best friend Marco facing off against unusual surprises, all of which were brought about by Mewni’s new ruler, Queen Eclipsa.

Some of these new surprises include new characters voiced by an all-star roster of celebrity guest stars. Jaime Camil, Tony Hale, Gemma Whelan, Daniel Baker, Joel Martinez, and Danielle Fishel will all be appearing at some point during the new season.

“We put our heart and soul into this final season, and can’t wait to celebrate the exciting conclusion of the series with our fans who have remained so loyal throughout this journey,” said Daron Nefcy, creator and executive producer.

The series stars Eden Sher (The Middle) as Star Butterfly, Adam McArthur (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Marco Diaz, Alan Tudyk (Frozen) as King Butterfly, Esmé Bianco (Game of Thrones) as Eclipsa, Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Mrs. Diaz, Rider Strong (Boy Meets World) as Tom and Jenny Slate (Muppet Babies) as Pony Head.

Star vs. The Forces of Evil began airing on Disney Channel in 2015 and has aired more than 50 episodes to this point. The third season concluded last April, so it’s been quite a while before fans have heard from Star and her friends.

Star vs. The Forces of Evil returns to Disney Channel and Disney XD on Sunday, March 10th at 8 am ET.