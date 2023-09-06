Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4 Sees the Return of a The Mandalorian Fan-Favorite

Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) returned to the land of Star Wars in the latest episode of Ahsoka, adding to an already-packed episode. In the episode, Teva—a pilot for the New Republic—crosses paths with Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in a nice little Easter egg-filled moment.

It was possible Teva was one of the characters set to appear in Lucasfilm's now-canceled Rangers of the New Republic spinoff, a series that is said to have been folded into seasons three and four of The Mandalorian.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau previously said of the series. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Teva's Star Wars return.