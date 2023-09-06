Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4 Sees the Return of a The Mandalorian Fan-Favorite
The Mandalorian star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee returns to the Star Wars universe.
Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) returned to the land of Star Wars in the latest episode of Ahsoka, adding to an already-packed episode. In the episode, Teva—a pilot for the New Republic—crosses paths with Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in a nice little Easter egg-filled moment.
It was possible Teva was one of the characters set to appear in Lucasfilm's now-canceled Rangers of the New Republic spinoff, a series that is said to have been folded into seasons three and four of The Mandalorian.
"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau previously said of the series. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."
Bring Rogue Squadron Back
I feel like Captain Carson Teva would be pick to fly with Rogue Squadron pic.twitter.com/R16mxNcbtS— Gundam_Rider (@Gundam_Rider93) September 6, 2023
Screaming
And here I was screaming about seeing the Ghost and Carson Teva…then the rest of the episode happened! #Ahsoka #Baylan #Sabine #HeraSyndulla— Brom Titus (@BromTitus) September 6, 2023
Fury Returns
Yooo another #CarsonTeva sighting
Haha glad to see Star Wars' Nick Fury @bitterasiandude in #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/dbU6ZfmW8R— Mike Yuan (@MikeYuan82) September 6, 2023
Even Better
And my Ahsoka viewing just got more amazing tonight! Anytime the incredible @bitterasiandude shows up, it makes Star Wars even better! @dave_filoni , it's high time for a X-Wing Rogue Squadron series with my man Carson Teva! #Ahsoka #CarsonTeva pic.twitter.com/R8uG0P2BSP— Ryan Sieroty (@DubipR) September 6, 2023
Brilliant
The latest episode of #Ahsoka “Fallen Jedi” is some of the best #StarWars EVER made. Brilliant dialogue, action sequences, Carson Teva, and lightsaber glory. The ethereal Ahsoka is pure gold. This series keeps getting better and better. Absolute ace, this week. @dave_filoni !!! pic.twitter.com/JqrvdKCR2M— 𝐂𝐉™ 🇺🇸 (@CardiacDrop) September 6, 2023
My Beloved
carson teva my beloved pic.twitter.com/s8cYPEGhlL— angélica🏳️⚧️🐀 (@angelicamoco_) September 6, 2023
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.