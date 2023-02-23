The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Confirms Season 4 Is Already Written

After over two years of waiting, Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally returning for its third season in March, and it's not the only Star Wars series to look forward to on Disney+. Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are both in the works, and while they are expected to be more standalone stories, Jon Favreau still wants to make sure the shows are all connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau revealed the fourth season of The Mandalorian is already written and explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

When Is Star Wars: Ahsoka Being Released?

While Star Wars: Ahsoka does not yet have a release date, the Rosario Dawson-led series is expected to debut sometime this year.

"Ahsoka, yeah, that's probably gonna come out in the fall," Dawson recently shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "We're gonna have Haunted Mansion come out in August first, and I just did some beautiful Disney+ commercial voice-over. And I'm like, have I just become a Disney Princess?"

Next year could be the biggest for Star Wars and Disney+ yet with projects like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor all expected to premiere in 2024. Additionally, with new seasons of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett also being in rumored stages of development.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts March 1st only on Disney+.