Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals New Empire Magazine Covers

Star Wars Ahsoka is front and center on the new Empire Magazine cover and fans are ready for Rosario Dawson's Disney+ series. One of the big highlights from Star Wars Celebration this year was the clip from Ahsoka. Now, the hype is increasing as that premiere date on Disney+ inches closer and closer. Dawson's version of Ahsoka popped up in The Mandalorian and seems to figure pretty heavily into Dave Filoni's plan for the future with Star Wars TV. Rebels figures greatly into what they're doing this season. Check out the cover for yourself down below!

"It was just absolutely remarkable to have her on set," Dawson told Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "We were beside ourselves. And she came in and you could just see it in her eyes. It's very similar to the look in [Clone Wars, Rebels, and Ahsoka creator Dave FIloni's] eyes. These are people who have been working in dark rooms with microphones and these animated characters for so long. And to see it now three-dimensionally is pretty wild. And to have her energy there and her blessing on this show is everything, because she's so much a part of this show."

Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. #Ahsoka takes centre-stage on the cover of Empire's world-exclusive new issue, in which we talk to @rosariodawson, Dave Filoni and more about her solo series. On sale Thursday 8 June.



READ MORE: https://t.co/5tpBbtXzei pic.twitter.com/kdaI0sGI08 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 2, 2023

Star Wars: Ahsoka carries on a legacy from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Eckstein's performance as the former Jedi ended up forming the foundation for Dawson's portrayal in the Disney+ series.

"We literally religiously watch these episodes over and over again as homework, which is like the easiest and the best homework in the world," the actor shared. "And the inflection of the voice and the heart and the love and just the commitment over so many years — I mean, she's a true believer. And I think that heart just lives on in this story."

What Happens In Star Wars: Ahsoka?

"Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni."

Are you excited for Star Wars: Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments down below!