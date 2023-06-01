Poker Face: Rian Johnson Teases Star Wars Actors for Season 2

Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman recently revealed the second season of the Peacock series hasn't been written yet, but there have already been talks of potential guest stars. The first season starred Natasha Lyonne and featured some big names ranging from Adrien Brody to Stephanie Hsu with many more in between. Of course, Johnson is also known for directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which means some exciting stars from the galaxy far, far away could be popping up in Poker Face's next season.

"I'm calling every single one of them. I would love to get Kelly Marie Tran from Star Wars in there for an episode," Johnson told Deadline. During the interview, Johnson was also asked what television means to him as opposed to his connection to feature films.

"The same way that when I think about Star Wars, it takes me back to playing with Star Wars toys and seeing the movies and all of those tactile experiences and what that meant to me as a kid," Johnson explained. "When I think about TV, I think about sitting on the floor in front of my parents' TV when I was a kid watching reruns during the middle of the day, and the relationship that I formed with those shows and what they meant to me, and how they mythologized in my head, and how they lived there."

He continued, "There's a very specific range of shows that we talked about, with so many of them shot on the Universal lot and having a slapdash kind of quality to them, even the better ones. There's something incredibly joyful about that for me specifically. And that's what latched in my head: if I'm going to do a TV show, I don't want to do a nine-hour movie. I want to make a TV show, and I want to make something that feels that way to me and hits that pleasure center."

Is Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Still Happening?

For years, there have been talks of Johnson returning to Star Wars, and while it still sounds like the project might still happen, nothing is currently in the works. In an interview with Variety last year, the filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.

"I have talked to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we're still talking about it," Johnson said of his announced Star Wars spinoff. "I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It's entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these [Knives Out sequels]…the answer is I don't know." When asked if his Star Wars trilogy will happen, Johnson replied, "God I hope so."

