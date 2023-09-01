Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Sharing Their Love For Mon Mothma
Star Wars fans are excited to see Genevieve O'Reilly back as Mon Mothma.
Mon Mothma was first introduced in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and was played by Caroline Blakiston. Eventually, Genevieve O'Reilly took over the role in a cut scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Years later, O'Reilly had the chance to play the role again in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well as voicing the character in Star Wars: Rebels. Last year, O'Reilly was really given the chance to shine when Mon Mothma became one of the lead characters in Andor. This week, O'Reilly returned once again in Star Wars: Ahsoka where it was revealed Mon Mothma has become Chancellor of the New Republic. Many Star Wars fans have taken to social media to blast the New Republic's behavior in Ahsoka, but that's not stopping them from also praising Mon Mothma.
"We really get to develop her as a character, and we get to learn about her not just as a senator, but as a woman," O'Reilly previously shared of Mon Mothma in Andor. "[We learn] what her life is like, what she has to wrestle with, what are the dangers to her life, what it costs to be her." Today, Star Wars shared an official poster of Mon Mothma for Ahsoka.
See Mon Mothma in @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5HWdYL07hd— Star Wars (@starwars) August 31, 2023
You can check out some posts about O'Reilly and her portrayal of Mon Mothma below:
I’m loving the frequent Mon Mothma appearances that we’ve been receiving! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/GFVfQZot47— The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) August 31, 2023
I love how Andor was able to take Mon Mothma, a very minor character in ROTJ and the EU, and turn her into one of my favorite Star Wars characters ever pic.twitter.com/LHwaRqvvDg— Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) August 25, 2023
She's just been consistently Amazing as Mon Mothma since Revenge of the Sith! #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/lKpQ6k0835— Cantina | Maul Era (@Cantina1234) August 30, 2023
Mon Mothma
that's it, that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/WoieMrClCr— Title (@titleproblems) August 31, 2023
the actor who plays the new Mon Mothma, GENEVIEVE O'REILLY, is top 5 best things to happen to Dizzney’s Star Wars material.
the writers go up for her & the acting be acting!!#Andor #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/EE4ZJ3ksAF— moonflower / the iii. (@AfroJediii) August 31, 2023
this is a mon mothma attorney account, my girl didn't bleed her accounts dry, condemed palpatine in front of all the senate, scape the empire, lead the rebelion and prevent another galactic war for 30 years for this hate— sam ✨ | 📖: the lightning thief (@jediagents) August 30, 2023
Genevieve O'Reilly as Senator Mon Mothma in #Andor & Chancellor of The New Republic in #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/OTftqoASUh— StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) August 31, 2023
Genevieve O'Reilly is to Mon Mothma what Ewan Mcgregor is to Obi-Wan Kenobi. She has encapsulated every aspect of this beautiful character that’s now being portrayed in such a wide spectrum of Star Wars projects. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/tP0YMUK4ll— peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) August 30, 2023
Its a bit funny that all of Genevieve O'Reilly's appearances as Mon Mothma are always out of chronological order pic.twitter.com/TaBQwjDCaG— Abigail knows little (@AbbyKnowsLittle) August 30, 2023
it’s an instant block when people blame mon mothma for anything. y’all are just stupid. leave her alone ffs. crack a book. stop blaming a woman for the choices of fascist men— 💜💙ashla mothma💛🤍💜🖤 #TEAMGENEVIEVE (@bejeweledmothma) August 30, 2023
Mon Mothma getting another Star Wars series character poster makes me happy
(also, I kept getting an autocorrect to Mon Mother, which highly amused me) https://t.co/TB1pd15teh— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 31, 2023
Genevieve O'Reilly, Mon Mothma, appreciation post 💙#Ahsoka #MonMothma pic.twitter.com/xK6CVNCihk— RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) August 31, 2023
Are you enjoying Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!