Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Sharing Their Love For Mon Mothma

Mon Mothma was first introduced in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and was played by Caroline Blakiston. Eventually, Genevieve O'Reilly took over the role in a cut scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Years later, O'Reilly had the chance to play the role again in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well as voicing the character in Star Wars: Rebels. Last year, O'Reilly was really given the chance to shine when Mon Mothma became one of the lead characters in Andor. This week, O'Reilly returned once again in Star Wars: Ahsoka where it was revealed Mon Mothma has become Chancellor of the New Republic. Many Star Wars fans have taken to social media to blast the New Republic's behavior in Ahsoka, but that's not stopping them from also praising Mon Mothma.

"We really get to develop her as a character, and we get to learn about her not just as a senator, but as a woman," O'Reilly previously shared of Mon Mothma in Andor. "[We learn] what her life is like, what she has to wrestle with, what are the dangers to her life, what it costs to be her." Today, Star Wars shared an official poster of Mon Mothma for Ahsoka.

See Mon Mothma in @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5HWdYL07hd — Star Wars (@starwars) August 31, 2023

