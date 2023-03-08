Star Wars: Ahsoka Reportedly Gets New Release Date Change on Disney+

The galaxy far, far away is at a unique point, with a number of television shows and potential movies on the horizon. One of the most-hyped projects is Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will be the biggest live-action showcase yet of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Updates surrounding the series have been scarce, but it sounds like we might have the best inkling yet of when the show will debut. A new report from Variety outlining the future of onscreen Star Wars is suggesting that Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in the late summer, hypothetically meaning August or September of 2023.

What will Star Wars: Ahsoka be about?

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character. The cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bringer, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno in currently-unknown roles. The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni, with The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau executive producing as well.

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni previously shared with Empire of the process of writing the series. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."

"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," the writer pointed out. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ at some point in 2023. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

