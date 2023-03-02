Star Wars: Ahsoka Showrunner Dave Filoni Shares Update: "I'm Cautiously Optimistic"

This week saw the long-awaited return of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and there's a lot more to look forward to from Lucasfilm and Disney+. Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut later this year, and it will see Rosario Dawson returning to the role. The show is being led by Dave Filoni whose long history with the franchise makes him the perfect person to bring the Star Wars: Clone Wars character to life in live-action. Recently, Filoni had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and teased the debut of Ahsoka.

"I'm really enjoying it," Filoni shared when asked how post was going with the upcoming series. "It's something that I never thought I would be doing, as much as I've done all these different things over the years with Star Wars. Writing and directing and collaborating on this type of thing with so many people is just the top of the mountain for me at this point. There's a lot of work to be done, but I have an incredibly talented team all around me supporting it. So I'm cautiously optimistic," he added with a laugh. "But the fans will let me know. They always do."

Will The Mandalorian Tie In With Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew?

In addition to Ahsoka, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is also in the works, and while they are expected to be more standalone stories, Jon Favreau still wants to make sure the shows are all connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's premiere is now streaming on Disney+.