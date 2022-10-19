Sabine Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo Posts Touching Update About Star Wars: Ahsoka Spinoff

Lucasfilm has used streaming-exclusive television series to flesh out the Star Wars universe, telling stories in live-action and animation that are blowing fans away. One of the next ones on the pipeline is Star Wars: Ahsoka, a live-action Disney+ series that will follow Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), as well as a few characters from the beloved animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Among them is Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who fans are very eager to see portray Sabine Wren. As we wait for Ahsoka to get an official release date and more details, Bordizzo recently took to social media to debut a heartfelt update.

In an Instagram post, which you can check out below, Bordizzo shared two pieces of Sabine art — including one drawn by series creator Dave Filoni — as well as a quote about the value of storytelling. She captioned the post "what a year. This journey..."

What will Star Wars: Ahsoka be about?

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character. The cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka also includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bringer, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno in currently-unknown roles. The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni, with The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau executive producing as well.

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni previously shared with Empire of the process of writing the series. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."

"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," the writer pointed out. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.