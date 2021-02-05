Star Wars: Andor Reveals Directors for Disney+ Rogue One Spinoff Show

✖

The Rogue One prequel series Andor finally seems to be on more stable footing. After series writer Tony Gilroy decided against directing the show and brought in Doctor Who and Black Mirror director Toby Haynes it seemed like it was getting closer to a production start. Unlike the Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will be helmed by one director (The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow), we now know Andor will have multiple people behind the camera as well just like the flagship series. Discussing Film brings word of the other directors that have been tapped to bring the series to life and helm at least one episode of Andor and they've already cut their teeth on some genre projects before.

Reportedly joning Haynes will be Ben Caron and Susanna White. Caron's previous credits include eleven episodes of The Crown, plus the series finale episode of Sherlock, and episodes of Skins, Beaver Falls, and Wallander. White has even more experience, previously helming multiple episodes of the hit HBO series Generation Kill, plus Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, The Deuce, and Billions, in addition she directed the entire 2006 Jane Eyre mini-series, and the 2010 family-comedy feature film Nanny McPhee Returns. The previously announced Haynes helmed the Emmy winning episode of Black Mirror "USS Callister," coincidentally a Star Trek riff.

Actor Diego Luna will reprise his role for the series, previously comparing it to like one long movie (even though we know it will feature over ten episodes in total).

"I have to be very careful in the way I answer everything," Luna previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "The way we’re shooting this reminds me of how we shot the film, and the amount of work behind this TV series reminds me of the work you do for a film. It feels like we’re doing a very long movie."

"I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," the actor also said. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

Star Wars: Andor is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.