Star Wars: New Disney+ Showrunner Leslye Headland Shows Off Leia Tattoo

Monday was May the 4th, which means Star Wars fans were busy celebrating the franchise. Some exciting announcements were made on Star Wars Day, including the confirmation of a new Disney+ series from Leslye Headland. Headland is best known for co-creating Netflix's Russian Doll and writing and directing the films Bachelorette and Sleeping with Other People. News of the new Star Wars series first hit the trades two weeks ago, but Lucasfilm held the official announcement until for Star Wars Day. The announcement on social media and subsequent press release just mentions that we're getting a "new untitled" Star Wars series, but the early reports were that Headland will be working on a women-focused series for the franchise. Yesterday, Headland took to Instagram to celebrate the news, and show off her Leia tattoo.

"I’ve always wanted a tattoo of Ralph McQuarrie’s Leia concept art and last year I finally got it done by @mr.k_tattoo right before my first visit to Skywalker Ranch. I have been overwhelmed by the congratulations and support from friends and family over the past week who all know that working for Lucasfilm and specifically creating in the Star Wars universe is my dream. Yesterday was so emotional for me. I am still on cloud nine but steadily continuing to work with my team on what we’ve started. I am grateful. I am humbled. And I am so so excited," Headland wrote. You can check out the tattoo in the post below:

In an interview with Variety at last year's premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Headland was asked if she would be interested in writing her own Star Wars movie, to which she responded pretty enthusiastically.

"Oh, please. Please, queen Kathleen Kennedy," Headland said, before being asked if she had ideas in mind for a Star Wars story. "Oh yes. Oh my gosh, yeah. I think I've had ideas for Star Wars movies since I was thirteen years old? Maybe eight years old?"

As Headland also revealed during the interview, she has a very all-encompassing relationship to the galaxy far, far away. "I'm the type of Star Wars fan that doesn't even have a favorite movie. I just want to live in the universe of Star Wars, continually, in perpetuity, forever. So when people are like 'What's your favorite Star Wars movie?' I'm like 'There is no Star Wars movie. There is only Star Wars.'"

