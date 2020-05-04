New Star Wars Disney+ Series Confirmed by Lucasfilm

✖

Lucasfilm has confirmed that a new Star Wars TV Series is in development for Disney+, with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland serving as writer, producer and showrunner. News of the series first hit the trades two weeks ago, but Lucasfilm held the official announcement until this May the 4th holiday for the franchise. The Lucasfilm announcement on social media and subsequent press release (see below) just mentions that we're getting a "new untitled" Star Wars series; the early trade reports were that Headland is in fact working on a female-focused series for the franchise. Since that initial report, fans have had plenty of preferences for what this series could (and should) be!

As stated, Star Wars fans have been left speculating like crazy about which female Star Wars character could lead her own series. An early fan-fav option is a show about Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra, an adventurer and archaeologist. Aphra is hired by Darth Vader after the event of A New Hope, to recover key artifacts for the Sith Lord. Eventually, when her conscious gets the better of her, Aphra has to go on the run from Vader, with a team that includes a two assassin droids and a Wookie enforcer. It's the kind of mix of adventure, humor, danger, and fan-service cameos that Disney / Lucasfilm loves, with a character who has a quickly-growing fanbase (see: her new Marvel Comics series, launching today!).

Of course, other candidates for a new female Star Wars series include Ahsoka Tano, the Clone Wars icon who is getting live-action adaptation in The Mandalorian season 2, with Rosario Dawson circling the role. Another fan wish (for Headland in particular) would be seeing a female villain / antihero like Asajj Ventress get a series, as her final arc in the series ("Dark Disciple") was never produced for television (just as a novel) due to Clone Wars' cancellation.

We'll keep you updated as details of the new Star Wars series comes to light (pun). In addition to this new show, the Rogue One prequel series about Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi series are also set at Disney+, with The Mandalorian season 2-3 also confirmed.

Here's the official press release about the latest show, via Lucasfilm:

"In addition, Emmy®-nominated writer Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll,” “Bachelorette”) is currently developing a new untitled “Star Wars” series for Disney+. Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the in-development series, which adds to a growing list of “Star Wars” stories for Disney’s streaming platform including “The Mandalorian,” now in post-production on season 2, and two other previously ordered series: one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.""

