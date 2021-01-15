Star Wars: Edit of The Mandalorian's Luke Skywalker Scene Adds '80s Song to Hilarious Effect

✖

Weeks removed from the season two finale of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are still talking about the big sequence in the end of the episode which saw the return of Luke Skywalker. Peak in his Jedi prowess, Mark Hamill's character makes quick work of the evil Dark Troopers that were on the way to crush the title bounty hunter and little Grogu. Even though composer Ludwig Göransson created some epic music to accompany this moment that viewers have been waiting for for decades, but YouTuber bugzkilla has made a minor change to the musical selection by adding Bonnie Tyler's “Holding Out for a Hero” to the scene to hilarious effect.

Produced for the 1984 movie Footloose, “Holding Out for a Hero” would have had no place in a Star Wars movie but you can't argue that it doesn't fit into this scene both in terms of editing and in the underlying message of Luke's return. This sequence had fans cheering in their homes and even had the creative minds behind it celebrating since it didn't leak online. "It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," creator Jon Favreau previously told Good Morning America about Hamill's top-secret Star Wars return. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything."

Because "every piece of casting leaked" ahead of season 2, Favreau added, "We were so scared right up until it aired that our surprise cameo was going to leak too."

"But we started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal, with the Grogu reveal, that was a secret that everybody was really blown away by," Favreau said of the Mandalorian's (Pedro Pascal) first meeting with the Child at the end of the show's premiere episode in 2019. "Part of that is not telling too many people, not having merchandise that’s being tooled up and announced and that kind of thing."

It hasn't yet been revealed if there will be merch of Luke's apperance in the series.

