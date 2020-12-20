The Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau to Appear on Good Morning America on Monday

✖

There's absolutely no denying the hype that has surrounded Star Wars: The Mandalorian, as the live-action series has absolutely exceeded fans' expectations at every turn. The Season 2 finale, which debuted this past Friday, was definitely no exception, essentially breaking the Internet with its unique approach to the overall Star Wars galaxy. Odds are, those who have watched The Mandalorian finale have a lot of questions about what the future holds -- and it looks like series creator Jon Favreau will soon be able to answer them. On Sunday afternoon, the official Twitter account for Good Morning America revealed that Favreau will be making a live appearance on their Monday, December 21st program.

While there's no telling exactly what Favreau will discuss during the GMA appearance, there certainly is a lot of ground for him to potentially cover. Of course, there's the events of the finale itself, which featured the surprise return of another beloved Star Wars character. The season's final moments also officially confirmed a The Book of Boba Fett spinoff miniseries, which is expected to debut in December of 2021.

And of course, there's also the larger Star Wars universe on Disney+, with Favreau and Dave Filoni lined up to executive produce the recently-announced Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic spinoff series. With the four expected to culminate in some sort of crossover event, there's definitely a lot of anticipation amongst fans.

"We wanted to really wind it back to the things that inspired the original Star Wars and really get it small in scale and tell simple stories," Favreau told Deadline of The Mandalorian in August of this year. "Because part of what you inherit when you're going to see Star Wars now is this whole history because the stories have been told for decades. And it was nice, with the new medium, to be able to start with a new set of characters to introduce a new audience."

"But we always knew… and this is something I learned from [working] over at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige, is you always want to keep the core fans in mind, because they have been the ones that have been keeping the torch lit for many, many years," Favreau continued. "But these are also stories for young people and for new audiences. These are myths, and so you always want to have an outstretched hand to people who might not have that background."

Will you be checking out Jon Favreau's appearance on Good Morning America on Monday?