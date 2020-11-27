Star Wars Fans Are Loving Terminator Star Michael Biehn's Appearance on The Mandalorian
Reports emerged earlier this year that Michael Biehn would be joining The Mandalorian in an unnamed role, leaving fans to speculate about how he could be joining the galaxy far, far away. This week's episode, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," saw our first glimpse at the actor in the series, as he played Lang, who seemingly orchestrated the security for Diana Lee Inosanto's Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth. Despite him not taking on an iconic role from an established corner of the Star Wars universe, Biehn got to make the character of Lang all his own, allowing him to offer his stoic sense of intimidation to every scene in which he appeared.
This latest outing only adds more impressive sci-fi credits to the actor's already envious career, having previously starred as Kyle Reese in the original The Terminator and then collaborating with director James Cameron again to play Hicks in Aliens. After only one episode, Star Wars fans are thinking Biehn makes the perfect addition to the franchise.
Scroll down to see what The Mandalorian fans are saying about Biehn in the series!
Recalibrate Your Hype
All this chatter about Mandalorian and not one single mention about Michael Biehn in an old west shoot out? Y'all need to get your hyped beans recalibrated!— RabidBeave (@RabidBeave) November 27, 2020
Squealing
Actually let out a very high pitched squeal when I saw the one and only Michael Biehn in that last episode of #TheMandalorian— Charles Unphair (@chazmaster2000) November 27, 2020
He Made It
Michael Biehn made into the Star Wars universe! pic.twitter.com/wmef1N22fn— Æ R M (@good_guy_evann) November 27, 2020
Epic
Imo this was the best episode so far in #TheMandalorian, it was epic to see #ashokatano in action but for me it was epic to see #MichaelBiehn on the big screen again. Great episode, so many reveals yet so many more to come. Even hearing yodas name was epic. This is the way!— OfficialShivLadwa (@LadwaShiv) November 27, 2020
Heart Attack
No one warned me that Michael Biehn was in the new episode of The Mandalorian... I almost had a heart attack— Jo 🦋 (@mayhem24_7) November 27, 2020
Best Thing
Every week, I’ll say it again and again... #TheMandalorian is the best thing to happen to Star Wars.
Also... Michael Biehn is even in this episode. Everyone is in this show!!! pic.twitter.com/ao4xrxFP3k— Freddie Carlini 🔪📼 (@_oh_freddie) November 27, 2020
True Badass
Michael Biehn appreciation post.
A true Hollywood bad ass. pic.twitter.com/sCLTgz2Crh— Adam Howes (@Howsito) November 27, 2020
Legend
I know everyone is talking about Ahsoka, and rightfully so, but I'd be remiss if I didn't say how excited I am that the legend, Michael Biehn, is now in Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/rYW6QDfyWh— Dan Brooks (@dan_brooks) November 27, 2020
As Good as It Gets
Michael Biehn seeing Baby Yoda in a pouch and asking “What is that thing” is about as good as this kind of thing gets, to me— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 27, 2020
Casual Appearance
I loved Michael Biehn just casually appearing in #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/FkRcF6mMAO— Vincent is excited for ⊃∪∩⪽ (@_Teren1_) November 27, 2020