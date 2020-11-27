Star Wars Fans Are Loving Terminator Star Michael Biehn's Appearance on The Mandalorian

Reports emerged earlier this year that Michael Biehn would be joining The Mandalorian in an unnamed role, leaving fans to speculate about how he could be joining the galaxy far, far away. This week's episode, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," saw our first glimpse at the actor in the series, as he played Lang, who seemingly orchestrated the security for Diana Lee Inosanto's Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth. Despite him not taking on an iconic role from an established corner of the Star Wars universe, Biehn got to make the character of Lang all his own, allowing him to offer his stoic sense of intimidation to every scene in which he appeared.

This latest outing only adds more impressive sci-fi credits to the actor's already envious career, having previously starred as Kyle Reese in the original The Terminator and then collaborating with director James Cameron again to play Hicks in Aliens. After only one episode, Star Wars fans are thinking Biehn makes the perfect addition to the franchise.

