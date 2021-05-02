Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Reveal New Look at Tatooine

✖

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is in production and new photos suggest the rebuilding of Tatooine is coming along nicely. Previous images hinted at a return to Star Wars' well-known desert planet, perhaps specifically to the Lars homestead where Luke Skywalker grew up. New photos posted by Bespin Bulletin on Instagram give a broader sense of the construction underway on Tatooine. Tatooine being a setting for the series was almost inevitable, given the show takes place between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy during Obi-Wan's exile on the planet. Obi-Wan chose to reside there after leaving the newborn Luke in the care of Owen and Beru Lars, who will also appear in the series.

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series. Lucasfilm hasn't revealed official plot details for the show. Still, with Hayden Christensen returning to the franchise, there are theories that the story will focus on Obi-Wan's attempt to redeem his fallen apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who transformed into Darth Vader after their duel on the planet Mustafar. There have also been hints that Obi-Wan's former master, Qui-Gon Jinn (who was played by Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace), will appear as a Force ghost in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bespin Bulletin (@bespinbulletin)

Some also wonder if young Luke Skywalker could appear in the new series. McGregor teased in a recent interview that "That's very possible," before claiming, "I don't know." He could confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that he'll have reason to bring out Obi-Wan's lightsaber, saying, "For months, we've been doing these monster, two-and-a-half-hour sessions of sword fights and hand-to-hand stuff."

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, the series' cast includes Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold are executive producers on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Carmen Cuba is the casting director.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stream on Disney+. It is one of at least 10 Star Wars live-action shows following The Mandalorian onto the streaming service. Others include the Ahsoka Tano series, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, the Rogue One prequel Andor, a Lando Calrissian series, and The Acolyte.

Are you excited about the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in production and will stream on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.