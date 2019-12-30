Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Reportedly Casting a Young Luke Skywalker

When the Obi-Wan Kenobi series hits Disney+ — whenever that may be — it will reportedly feature another familiar face in addition to Ewan McGregor’s titular character. According to fan scooper @DanielRPK, the series is currently casting for a young Luke Skywalker, cementing the show’s timeline sometime immediately before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. The ace scooper shared the news on his Patreon page, revealing a new casting grid being distributed sent to agents has unveiled the news.

Despite never officially being announced as a movie by Lucasfilm, it was thought the series was initially intended as a standalone film directed by director Stephen Daldry. According to Kenobi writer Hossein Amini, the property works much better as a series because of the complexities following the character on Tatooine.

“I think because of what we were speaking about before, the situation is so complex both for him personally and in a way, the state of the galaxy, you sort of need time to explore it and to be honest there are loads of other stories within that period as well, it’s quite a few years,” Amini previously explained to DiscussingFilm. “There is so much going on between [Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope] that hasn’t been explored. The idea of being able to go into a character journey plus the politics and plus all the vastness of the empire and what’s going on is exciting just because it feels like a proper period of history and sometimes that is hard to do in two hours. Sometimes with two-hour movies there is always an imperative for the action and the plot to move particularly fast and quickly and to go from action sequence to action sequence and there are many more aspects to storytelling that I find interesting.”

The writer added, “Well he was one of my favorite characters, probably because he spans throughout both the trilogy and the prequels and it’s just something about how different he is from one to the next that is really fascinating and makes him such an iconic character,” he said. “It’s also that I loved Star Wars because I’ve always been interested in different religions, like the whole notion of the samurai I’ve always loved, there are so many aspects of Star Wars that particularly appealed to me when I was a kid and it’s been actually really exciting being able to look at all the animated series and read many of the books it’s a whole world and galaxy that I’ve loved diving into.”

The Kenobi show has yet to set a release date.

