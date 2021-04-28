Ewan McGregor Teases If Young Luke Skywalker Is In His Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

✖

The Star Wars universe has been expanding its lore with Disney+ shows, such as The Mandalorian's iconic Season 2 finale moment which saw Mark Hamill showing up as a young Luke Skywalker. With the new Obi-Wan series on the way, this might not be the only time we see a young Luke Skywalker on Disney's streaming service. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are set to reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Yet, there might be a similar Mandalorian surprise on the way. While McGregor is wisely resisting the urge to share too many details, he did not rule out the possibility of Luke Skywalker appearing in a recent interview.

“That’s very possible,” McGregor tells THR about a Luke Skywalker appearance. “I don’t know.” Surely, he does know, and he knows better than to spoil such a moment ahead of the show's debut. The timing of the Obi-Wan series would put it years after Anakin's turn into Darth Vader in Revenge of the Sith but also years before Luke's journey of becoming a Jedi in A New Hope.

Looking back at his debut as Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films, McGregor admits it "was hard they didn't get well received. That was quite difficult. They were universally not very much liked." Now, the prequels have aged well with the addition of animated shows like Clone Wars whch have further developed the characters introduced in those moves, leaving fans wanting to see more of McGregor as Obi-Wan for years now. Rumors and speculation swirled for decades about hiim returning to the part but the actor had to keep quiet, all along. "I'd see stuff on social media like, 'They better cast Ewan as Obi-Wan,' and I wasn't able to say anything," he says. "But it was pretty humiliating to think that [Disney] might be thinking about casting someone else."

The new series has been a brand new experience for McGregor, who remembers how drastically different the Star Wars production looked with the trilogies compared to how Lucasfilm is bringing the new shows to life. "They project [the virtual backgrounds] onto this massive LED screen," he explains, referencing technology which was also used on the set of The Mandalorian. "So if you're in a desert, you're standing in the middle of a desert. If you're in the snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in a cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space. It's going to feel so much more real."

Overall, he's nothing but enthusiastic for this new run as Ob-Wan. "I'm really excited about it," he says. "Maybe more so than the first ones, because I'm older — I just turned 50 — and I'm just in a much better place."

