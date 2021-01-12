Star Wars: Liam Neeson Wants to Be in Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

✖

The future of the Star Wars franchise is undeniably looking bright, with plenty of new Disney+ series and theatrical movies in the forecast for the coming years. One of the most highly-anticipated entries on that list is definitely Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, an upcoming Disney+ series that will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular character. Fans have been incredibly eager to see who else from the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films could appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, especially after Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen was confirmed to appear in the series last month. In a new interview with Collider, Qui-Gon Jinn actor Liam Neeson coyly addressed the possibility of his return in Obi-Wan Kenobi -- and revealed that he wouldn't be opposed to the idea.

"I'll be honest with you: I haven't heard that at all," Neeson initially said of the rumor of him returning in the series, before later adding, "Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah."

Of course, given Qui-Gon Jinn's tragic fate within the prequel trilogy, there would be a limited number of ways for him to return -- either in a flashback sequence to his and Obi-Wan's earlier days, or as a Force Ghost guiding the Jedi in the present day. At this point, it remains to be seen if either option will end up happening.

Neeson has previously had a wildly different response to the idea of returning to the Star Wars or Batman franchises, previously arguing that he has "no desire" to enter that world again.

"I'll be honest with you, no. It's not. I'm really not a huge fan of the genre. I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff -- which I admire -- but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape," Neeson shared in an interview last year. "I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it -- and do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't. The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that, because it was novel and that was new. I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

