Star Wars: Rumored Rogue One Prequel and Obi-Wan Series Shooting Details Hint at 2022 Release

A number of factors have impeded the progress on Star Wars TV series, with the coronavirus pandemic being the major cause for problems behind the scenes on the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series and Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with a new rumor from Bespin Bulletin shedding light on how the two series could debut in 2022. Prior to the pandemic, reports emerged that the Obi-Wan series was undergoing some creative changes regardless of the pandemic, while the series focusing on Cassian Andor and K-2SO was rumored to have already started filming earlier this year when the pandemic thwarted those plans.

"They were touring Summer/Fall 2021 up until the COVID delay for Cassian," Bespin Bulletin shared on Twitter. "I believe Cassian is filming until July 2021. Kenobi should wrap around the same time, maybe a month later. So yeah, Spring, Summer and Fall seems right for SW D+ stuff in 2022. Exciting times."

Just this week, it was confirmed that Tony Gilroy, who was slated to direct the Rogue One prequel, was being replaced by Black Mirror director Toby Haynes. Understandably, this caused some concerns for fans that there might be troubles with the production, though it was confirmed that the reason was due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, as Gilroy lives in New York while Haynes is based in the UK where the series is shooting. The production won't entirely be upended, as Gilroy endorsed the filmmaker and with Haynes having previously been tapped to direct later entries into the series, with Gilroy still serving as the series' showrunner and as an executive producer.

The Obi-Wan series' shift in leadership, however, was seemingly based more on the show's creative direction.

Ewan McGregor confirmed he was returning to the role for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith back in 2019, with rumors suggesting the series could start shooting this summer. Earlier this year, McGregor confirmed that the scripts for the project were being reevaluated to ensure the best story possible, as other sources noted that the length of the series was being pared down from its original plans.

While the Obi-Wan series is still slated to be directed by Deborah Chow, John Wick producer Joby Harold was tapped to write the series earlier this year following Hossein Amini originally being hired as the showrunner.

