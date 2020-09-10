Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Says Series Shoots Next Spring

✖

After months of speculation about the status of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, star Ewan McGregor finally let fans know that the series aims to begin shooting next spring. The actor also echoed comments made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in that, unlike The Mandalorian, the upcoming Star Wars series is only slated to be a one-off adventure, as opposed to an open-ended journey. It's unclear, however, if the limited nature of the series is based on McGregor's interest in the project or if, from a narrative standpoint, the events of the series lead right up to the first time we saw Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope.

"Spring next year we start, so I’m really excited about it," McGregor shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I’m super excited about it, it’s going to be great I think. There’s no talk of [a second season] it’s pretty much as I understand it a standalone season. But we’ll see, who knows?”

The actor's comments confirm that he isn't entirely opposed to a second season, though it doesn't sound entirely likely.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has had a complicated journey, one which some would argue dates back 15 years since we last saw McGregor as the Jedi Master in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In the years since that film, McGregor has regularly shared his passion for the character and admitted he would be happy to reprise the role.

In the spring of 2018, before the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, it seemed as though Lucasfilm was expanding their theatrical output exponentially, with a number of projects rumored to be in development. That film's disappointment, however, resulted in those rumored projects being scrapped or reevaluated. At the time, rumors claimed an Obi-Wan movie was moving forward, with this new series potentially being a reimagination of that concept.

The series was officially announced last year, with reports emerging earlier this year that the original scripts were being revisited as the series swapped showrunners. The coronavirus pandemic understandably caused delays on all movies and TV shows, though with production resuming in various parts of the world, it seems as though Lucasfilm has finally been able to develop a plan of when to potentially move forward with the series.

