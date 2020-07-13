Star Wars: The Bad Batch Animated Series Announced

✖

Lucasfilm and Disney+ today announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series coming to the streaming service that spins out of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series will debut in 2021. According to a press release, "The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, says, "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

This announcement will come as good news to Star Wars animation fans eager to return to that corner of the Star Wars universe, especially after FIloni stated that he doesn't expect to return to The Clone Wars again. "I don't know. Personally for me, probably not," Filoni said. "I have a lot of things I'm excited that we're doing looking forward. I think it's hard because I so appreciate the fan support, and I appreciate just how excited everybody was that we were back. I understand them wanting more and more episodes. The people that worked on it — myself and the team, basically all the leads — they were on the original run, and I think it shows. We're really thankful we got to finish it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ in 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

