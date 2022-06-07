Temuera Morrison Wants Boba Fett to Return "to His Badass Ways"

✖

After opening his new chapter in The Book of Boba Fett, actor Temuera Morrison says "it's time" to get Boba Fett "back to his badass ways." The feared Star Wars bounty hunter returned in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, not any less lethal without his armor: the gaderffii stick-wielding warrior brutalized Imperial forces with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). In The Book of Boba Fett, set five years post-Return of the Jedi, Fett claimed the throne of Jabba the Hutt as the daimyo of Tatooine's Mos Espa who would rule with honor and respect — not fear.

Asked about his Star Wars future in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Morrison said "we've got to bring him back somewhere" after Fett's roles as an enforcer in The Mandalorian and as a reigning crime lord in The Book of Boba Fett.

"We've got to see the old Boba Fett," Morrison said. "We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it's time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that."

The final chapter in The Book of Boba Fett saw the Mandalorian join forces with Lord Fett and the Fett gotra — Master Assassin Fennec Shand, the Wookiee Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones), and Drash (Sophie Thatcher) and the Mods — to obliterate the Pyke Syndicate. The gang war ended with Fett mercilessly killing his former mentor, the bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton), on the streets of Mos Espa.

"I think we sort of have that scope to go back there," Morrison said of Fett's more ruthless portrayal in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, "but that's out of my control. I'll just see what happens."

