Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito Reacts to Double Emmy Nominations

Despite not having an in-person ceremony this year, the nominations for the Emmy Awards were announced this week. One of the many great shows up for awards is Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which scored a whopping 15 nominations, including one for Best Drama. It's also up for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito's portrayal of the sinister Moff Gideon. However, that's not Esposito's only nomination. The actor is also up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for playing Gus Fring in Better Call Saul. This week, Esposito took to Twitter to celebrate his big news.

“I’m a little bit emotional,” Esposito says in the video. “What a great morning. I had no idea that the Emmy announcements were coming today and I just got a phone call, I’m a double nominee. I just want to say thank you to all my fans and my family for supporting me and believing in me. Mandalorian! Better Call Saul! It’s really exciting to still be as passionate as I am about what I do, and about how I present myself as an actor and a human being.” You can watch the full video in the post below:

Recently, Esposito had a chat with ET and talked about what it's been like to act in a show alongside the megastar that is Baby Yoda:

“Look, you know, being on the set with this baby... We all, as cast members, Werner [Herzog] and myself, Pedro [Pascal], have all said different things about this very, very irresistible Yoda. I knew the first time I saw him he was going to be the star of the show.” He added, “I just reminded myself, ‘Do your part. Play nicely in the sandbox,’ ‘cause it’s the cutest baby ever."

"I know they went through great pains to figure out what that baby was gonna be physical, how and what it would be, and they… touched down in the right place. So, to be tied to this baby, it’s great. Just don’t let me catch you in season two," Esposito joked.

After being warned that Moff Gideon better not harm Baby Yoda, he added, “I just want to spend all my time with him, so as close as I can get, I will get. And believe me, I’m good at getting close.”

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+, and the first four seasons of Better Call Saul are streaming on Netflix.

