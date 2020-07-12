Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito Teases Force Powers for Moff Gideon

Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon, the leader of an Imperial remnant that's interested in the Child, in the Mandalorian. Gideon also wields the Darksaber. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight about his role in Far Cry 6, the conversation turned to Gideon's future in the second season of The Mandalorian. Esposito makes it clear that Gideon doesn't carry the Darksaber around as a trophy or affectation. He can wield the weapon with skill, and perhaps also something more than pure talent. "To be in the position of having that regal, graceful power but have this saber which delineates a different part of me than any other character," Esposito says. "To have this saber means I can use it, and I can do my own dirty work, that I'm a fighter, that I'm a warrior. That's part of me. It also creates the possibility that he is one of the ones. He possibly has that, and that to me is interesting because is he really that fallen hero? Is he a descendant of Darth Vader. Who is he? What does he want? He knows all about everything, and you'll have to wait to find out. Yeah, he's actually pretty good with that Darksaber too."

By "descendant of Darth Vader," we assume Esposito means heir or follower and not blood relative. But what does he mean by that? And by "one of the ones"? It sounds like he could be hinting at Gideon being a Force user. That would help explain why he's skilled with the Darksaber, though we've seen in past Star Wars canon that Force powers are necessary to wield such a weapon. But if he's a dark side Force user, it may explain Esposito's comments about being a "fallen hero." Perhaps he worked with Darth Vader, or maybe he hid his Force powers because he saw how the Empire would use and abuse others with such capabilities.

We should keep in mind that the storytellers on franchise shows like The Mandalorian often keep secrets even from the stars of the series. Esposito may be speculating rather than hinting, though at this point, he should have full knowledge of what's to come in The Mandalorian's second season as filming wrapped in March.

Do you think Moff Gideon has Force abilities? Let us know what you think of the idea in the comments section. The Mandalorian Season Two debuts on Disney+ in October 2020.

