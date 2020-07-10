Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Release Date, Features Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito

✖

A big Far Cry 6 leak has hit the PlayStation Hong Kong Store to confirm a bunch of different details about the game including its release date, who we’ll see as the villain, and more. The leak occurred on Friday morning when people spotted the listing for Far Cry 6 within PlayStation’s marketplace after it apparently had gone up way too early. That listing’s been taking down now, but not before it told everyone that the game is supposed to be releasing on February 18th and that PlayStation 5 owners will get a free upgrade to the next-gen version if they own the game. Artwork for the game also confirmed that Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian will be involved.

The leaks pertaining to Far Cry 6 were shared on social media and captured the listing for the game before it was taken down. It showed Esposito standing behind a child with a tropical backdrop and the Far Cry 6 logo above them both.

Far Cry 6 page just show up on PS HK Store. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LXZ1EhGykG — anjohn0422 (@anjohn0422) July 10, 2020

It also said that the game would be releasing on February 18th which falls on a Thursday next year. Information about the game’s plot was listed to set the stage for where players will be surviving and who they’ll encounter.

“Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time,” the store’s description of the game read. “As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has reignited a revolution.”

Esposito wasn’t mentioned in the listing, but his likeness being shown on the box art isn’t the first time we’ve heard of his involvement in Far Cry 6. He said previously he was involved with a video game that he couldn’t mention yet, and considering how important Far Cry’s villains are to every chapter in the franchise, many assumed the game he was talking about would be Far Cry 6. It now appears he’ll be playing the role of Anton Castillo and that his son, Diego, is in front of him in the artwork.

Also, the PS5 version comes as a free upgrade, so you'll only need to buy the game once anyway. pic.twitter.com/x0RYkbPj0M — Alex Richards (@AlexRichards65) July 10, 2020

For people playing on getting a PlayStation 5 later this year, you’ll also get a free upgrade to the next-gen version if you buy it on the PlayStation 4 first. The same hasn’t been confirmed for the Xbox One yet, but given that Xbox started the trend with its Smart Delivery feature, one can assume the same will apply there.

Ubisoft is having its big Ubisoft Forward event on Sunday, so expect to see Far Cry 6 and more discussed then.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.