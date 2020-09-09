Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Has Adorable Reaction to New Baby Yoda Photo

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally returning next month! Fans got their first glimpse at the upcoming second season yesterday when new images were released by Entertainment Weekly. Mando (Pedro Pascal) and the beloved Baby Yoda will be gracing upcoming covers of the magazine in honor of the season premiere. Yesterday, Pascal took to Instagram to share a photo of the cover and write so some sweet words about his adorable little co-star.

"Baby, baby / I'm taken with the notion / To love you with the sweetest of devotion #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on the #DisneyPlus," Pascal wrote. You can check out the post below:

It was recently announced that Star Wars: The Mandalorian was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show is going up against Better Call Saul, Ozark, Stranger Things, Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, and Killing Eve. Other notable nominations for the Star Wars series include Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito's portrayal of Moff Gideon and Taika Waititi for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for voicing IG-11.

The second season of The Mandalorian should be a big one for Star Wars fans, as it will bring characters like Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett into the fold. Rosario Dawson is reportedly playing the beloved Jedi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while Temuera Morrison will be taking on the mantle of the iconic bounty hunter. There still hasn't been any clarity as to whether or not those were Boba Fett's boots that mysteriously appeared in Season 1.

In Season 2, Esposito's Moff Gideon will also play a bigger role, having just appeared in the final episodes of the first season. During a recent interview with Collider, Esposito said that he performed plenty of stunts for the new installment.

"I don't want you to have any spoilers, but I did all my stuntwork on my own, without a lot of rehearsal, even though it's a fairly big budget, technological piece with the volume and all the things that are going on," Esposito said. "Sometimes that leaves less time to pay more attention to, and the stuntwork, by the way, has been with an Emmy nomination as well, to do that."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.