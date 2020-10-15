Star Wars: Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau Address Making The Mandalorian Movie

✖

Disney+ is just weeks away from premiering the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and people are already thinking about the future of the skilled bounty hunter and his adorable sidekick affectionately called Baby Yoda. While the two characters are anchoring Lucasfilm's flagship series for the streaming service, show runner Jon Favreau and star Pedro Pascal are fielding questions about a possible jump to the big screen. Star Wars: The Mandalorian is already gearing up for Season 3 on Disney+, but what are the chances the character would get his own movie somewhere down the line?

Favreau and Pascal recently spoke with Variety about that possibility. Though they don't provide a definitive answer, both provide hope for fans that want to see Mando get a spinoff movie in the future.

“The line is blurring now,” explained Favreau. “Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.”

He added that they are in "no rush" to put Din Djarin in a Star Wars movie, "But we’re definitely open to it and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now."

Pascal said that he would love to make a movie about Mando, but that the Disney+ series should suffer because of it.

“I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big screen experience,” said Pascal. “But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!”

Production on The Mandalorian is able to continue amid the pandemic due to the technology behind the scenes, which Favreau helped pioneer along with a talented crew.

“Technology is always offering new opportunities to tell stories in a fresh way,” he added. “It’s a very exciting time to be doing this and I feel very grateful that we’re able to be able to work remotely, because of the nature of the technology that we’re dealing with. So we’re continuing to try to move forward and keep the ball rolling, even though it’s been a challenging time for everyone.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.