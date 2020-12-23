Peyton Reed Thanks Star Wars Fans for Reaction To The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

✖

It's been nearly a week since the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2, and fans are still debating a lot of the epic twists and turns within the episode. A lot of the cast and crew of the Disney+ series - including some of the more surprising cameo appearances - have been speaking out about the warm responses they received since the episode aired. Peyton Reed, who helmed the episode, is just the latest to do so, tweeting his thanks to the Star Wars fandom for their kind thoughts, and saying that their reactions to the finale have been "overwhelming".

Hi. Just wanted to say thanks to all you STAR WARS fans. Your reactions to @themandalorian Season 2 finale have been overwhelming. Thank you.#MayTheForceBeWithYou — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) December 23, 2020

Reed's episode - which was the second one he directed in the show's sophomore season - definitely had a lot riding on it. Not only did it feature the surprise return of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, but it also helped officially set up a The Book of Boba Fett spinoff series, which is expected to hit Disney+ in December of 2021.

Reed, who is also known for his work directing the Ant-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, undeniably has had a profound impact on The Mandalorian's trajectory, and its unique approach to the overall Star Wars lore. According to series creator Jon Favreau, that approach was partially inspired by his work in the MCU.

"We wanted to really wind it back to the things that inspired the original Star Wars and really get it small in scale and tell simple stories," Favreau told Deadline of The Mandalorian in August of this year. "Because part of what you inherit when you're going to see Star Wars now is this whole history because the stories have been told for decades. And it was nice, with the new medium, to be able to start with a new set of characters to introduce a new audience."

"But we always knew… and this is something I learned from [working] over at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige, is you always want to keep the core fans in mind, because they have been the ones that have been keeping the torch lit for many, many years," Favreau continued. "But these are also stories for young people and for new audiences. These are myths, and so you always want to have an outstretched hand to people who might not have that background."

