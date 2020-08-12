Star Wars: The Mandalorian Composer Teases Season 2 Going in Unexpected Directions

✖

The debut season of The Mandalorian confirmed just how effective a live-action TV series set in the Star Wars universe could be, exploring a number of new corners of the saga that were previously unknown, though series composer Ludwig Göransson recently shared with Deadline that Season Two will go down even more unexpected avenues. Given the number of surprises the first season had in store for audiences, these comments build excitement even further for what creator Jon Favreau has in store for audiences. The second season of The Mandalorian is slated to land on Disney+ this October, despite the coronavirus pandemic impacting a number of other TV series.

“We started a couple of months ago, and I’m extremely excited,” Göransson shared with the outlet. “Jon’s taking the story into places that I didn’t know existed, and I think it’s so fun.”

With the second season set to premiere in only two months, fans know relatively little about what to expect, as most of the details we've learned are reports from a number of sources regarding the new season have yet to be confirmed by anyone directly related to the production.

One of the biggest rumors about the upcoming season is that Ahsoka Tano, who fans have seen in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, will finally make her live-action debut after years of fans demanding it. Additionally, reports claim that Rosario Dawson will be bringing the character to life, with Dawson having spent years expressing her passion about making such a thing happen. While this news excited some, others were disappointed, as they had hoped actress Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced the character since her debut, would be the one to play the Jedi in live action. Some reports even claim that Ahsoka's appearance in the series is meant to set the stage for her to get her own spinoff series.

Another report about Season Two claims that Katee Sackhoff will be playing Bo-Katan Kryze, a character she has voiced in various animated adventures. Given the title of the show and the iconography of the titular character, yet another report claims that Boba Fett will make an appearance, with some viewers thinking the character was already hinted at with a shot of his feet walking through the Tatooine desert.

With the first trailer for Season One having debuted in the August before its November premiere, it's likely that the first trailer for Season Two will be arriving imminently. Stay tuned for details on The Mandalorian.

