Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Says You'll See a Lot More Moff Gideon in Season 3

Fans of Disney+'s The Mandalorian are just getting started with Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. Serving as the big bad through two seasons, Esposito himself has now confirmed the character will return in the show's third season; better yet, Esposito says fans will see more Gideon in Season Three than they have before. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the Breaking Bad alumnus says next season will have more universe-expanding storylines at hand, and that's where Gideon's big role comes into play.

"...I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season," Esposito told the magazine. "More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon. I can't be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it."

The actor went on to add, "I think you're going to start to see other storylines start to creep in. When we start to realize there's such a deep connection [between the show's storylines and] the rest of the galaxy and what's really happening. Maybe you'll get an inkling of what he wants."

Through his story arc so far, we've seen the character having a keen interest in genetic experimentation, a plot device that has resulted in a popular theory where it's said Gideon may currently be trying to create a body for Supreme Leader Snoke.

Prior to this season, Esposito teased a massive showdown between Gideon and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), one that has yet to come across our television sets.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. The actor was nominated for an Emmy after his brief role in the show's first season. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

