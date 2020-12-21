The Mandalorian: Jim Lee Shares Incredible Sketch of Baby Yoda

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become a bonafide cultural phenomenon in recent months, with fans eagerly tuning in to each and every new episode. One of the biggest draws of the series has undoubtedly been Grogu, the pint-sized alien also known as "The Child" and "Baby Yoda". The fervor surrounding Baby Yoda has sparked a wide array of tributes since he was introduced in the fall of 2019 -- but a new piece of art from DC Publisher Jim Lee might be among the best yet. On Sunday, Lee shared his tribute to Baby Yoda, which was created during his latest Twitch live-stream.

The art shows Baby Yoda nearby a Taco Bell sign while holding a taco and a soft drink. The drink's cup even features the logo for Los Pollos Hermanos, a reference to Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito's previous role as Gus Fring on Breaking Bad.

As those who are caught up with The Mandalorian know, the future of Grogu on the series is definitely up in the air, especially as the events of Season 2 showed him trying to come to terms with his Force powers. It will be interesting to see what the long-term future holds for the adorable character.

"Well, I’m definitely not going to share any guesses, because I know," director Bryce Dallas Howard recently said in an interview with Digital Spy. "But what I will say is that, for me, the joy of working with Baby Yoda is that, yes, it’s an intoxicatingly cute, adorable being, but you can only play that note so many times, right? That was a wonderful part of the journey for Mando and Baby in Season One, but in Season Two, there's an opportunity for the character of Baby – who, by the way, is not a baby; who is, according to human years, fully middle-aged. But to understand: 'OK, who is this being?' And it’s not just binary."

