What Will The Mandalorian Season 3 Be About?

Just like that, the second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian has come to pass and fans are immediately looking to the third outing. As confirmed by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy earlier this month, The Mandalorian Season Three is expected to debut on Disney+ in December of next year, and if Season Two's finale was any indication, the third batch of episodes could really go any which way.

Full spoilers up ahead for the second season of The Mandalorian. If you've yet to see the Season Two Finale "The Rescue," proceed with caution because you will be spoiled.

As most expected, Grogu finally gets the help he needs. Not only is he rescued by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the crew that will likely makeup Disney+'s Rangers of the New Republic whenever that comes to air, but he's also helped out by a Jedi answering his call from Tython. That Jedi, of course, ends up being none other than Luke Skywalker himself.

And here's where things get murky. The season itself ends as Djarin sees Grogu off, who's subsequently taken by Skywalker and R2D2 off the Imperial cruiser to begin his Jedi training. The last ten minutes or so of the episode set up a few different plot devices the show will likely explore heading into Year Three.

First, the group — made up of Din Djarin, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) — now have possession of Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo) cruiser as he's been apprehended by the New Republic.

Earlier in the episode, Bo-Katan revealed she intends to take back Mandalore and the taking of the Imperial cruiser will be a major step in helping to make that happen. But then there's the situation of the Darksaber — since Djarin bested Gideon in combat, the mysterious MacGuffin technically belongs to him.

Since Bo-Katan refused to accept the eponymous Mandalorian's yield, the two will likely have to duke it out at one point so that Bo-Katan can become the wielder of the Darksaber once again. Or maybe she refuses altogether, and Djarin suddenly finds himself the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Either way, most signs point towards action heading back to the fabled planet for The Mandalorian Season Three.

Then there's the curious case of Grogu. He's off being trained by the galaxy's most prominent Jedi, but the beloved little fellow formerly known as Baby Yoda also happens to be one of the biggest money pits ever developed under the Disney umbrella. Because of that cash-grabbing status, it's all but guaranteed we'll see the character return in Season Three, it's just a matter of how.

If the series should go on to show any of Grogu's Jedi training, it's hard to believe Lucasfilm will decide to use a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker for the entire season. Enter Sebastian Stan. The Marvel Studios star is already starring in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for the Kevin Feige-led outfit and recently wrapped photography on the Disney+ series.

Now that he's available, combined with the fact principal photography will begin on The Mandalorian Season Three sooner rather than later, maybe the stars have aligned just right to make the fan campaign come to life. After all, another fan-launched campaigned came to fruition earlier this year after Rosario Dawson was cast as Ahsoka Tano.

Both seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming in their entirety on Disney+.

