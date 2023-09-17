Star Wars Theory Suggests Ahsoka Episode 5 Had a Sneaky Mandalorian Crossover

A pivotal moment in The Mandalorian may have been intertwined with a recent episode of Ahsoka, according to one popular fan theory.

Purrgil have been a part of the Star Wars canon since the days of Star Wars Rebels, first appearing in animated form on the hit Lucasfilm show. They've since appeared in live-action in two separate Star Wars shows, including a cameo spot in The Mandalorian Season Three and a more extensive role in Ahsoka. The appearances in the live-action shows have fans speculating about a potential crossover between the two.

In the latest episode of Ahsoka, the eponymous Jedi and Huyang rode on top of one of the space whales. According to one fan theorist, Ahsoka's presence on the Purrgil may have been what tipped Grogu off in the season premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 as he and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) saw a pod of the beasts as they traveled through hyperspace.

What if the purrgil carrying #Ahsoka and #Huyang , is the same one we saw already traveling in #Mandalorian season 3, and it especially caught Grogu's attention because he sensed Ahsoka with them. pic.twitter.com/zud8KMVzuC — Taylor 🎃 (@Enerdtayment) September 14, 2023

Purrgil were directly responsible for taking both Ezra Bridger and Thrawn into deep space during the final moments of Rebels, and only the whales have appeared in live-action as fans still wait for the other two to show.

"Definitely, in my eyes. When Timothy Zahn wrote Heir to the Empire, Thrawn became this very iconic villain, because he was different than anything we'd seen before," Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni said about the classic villain earlier this year. "He wasn't another helmet-wearing, lightsaber-wielding bad guy, you know? There's a lot of pull to make characters that are like Vader, because it is so iconic."

"But the boldness that Tim had was to make somebody that wasn't like that, that didn't have those abilities, but could fight in a different way. In the words 'Star Wars,' the 'war' part of it -- him being a Grand Admiral, a leader, a military strategist, a Moriarty archetype, someone that will out-think you, out-strategize you -- that really resonated," the creative added. "He's a critical player in this time period. We're fortunate to have that character, and fortunate to have Lars [Mikkelsen] playing him."

