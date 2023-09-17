Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Finally Understand Rosario Dawson's Gandalf Comparisons

Star Wars: Ahsoka released its fifth episode on Disney+ earlier this week, and it was a huge one for fans of Clone Wars. In the episode, "Shadow Warrior," Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) comes face to face with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds. The two briefly fought before taking a literal walk down memory lane to visit important moments from the Clone Wars. When Ahsoka emerges from her journey, she decides to change her old look and don a white cloak, which falls in line with Dawson's previous comments comparing her character to Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. While Ahsoka was briefly seen wearing all white at the end of Star Wars Rebels, this marks the first time she's donned the look in live-action.

"In the animation, you saw her go to the white, but what I loved is the idea that there was even another level to her," Dawson explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Dave [FIloni] and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White – talking about that transition and how she's someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go."

Many fans are pointing out Ahsoka's latest transformation. In fact, one fan took to Twitter to share the artwork of Ahsoka and Gandalf created by Filoni.

"It seems appropriate to share this old drawing Filoni made comparing Ahsoka and Gandalf. We've always known #Ahsoka takes on the look of 'Ahsoka the White' but seeing the significance behind the events of how she gets there was cool to see play out," Nathan Messer shared. "Like Gandalf, Ahsoka overcomes the challenge laid before her, dies to one's old self, & rises anew, with a new purpose. The White look symbolizing a pure heart with inner peace. A cleanse of the inner trauma she overcame." You can view the tweet below:

Will Ahsoka Be In Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie?

Recently, it was announced that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni will be directing his own Star Wars film, and many are assuming it will serve as the climax to The Mandalorian in addition to Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Bett. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless." You can watch Dawson talk about Filoni's project in the video above.