Ahsoka: Star Wars Shares Up-Close Look At Sabine's Mandalorian Helmet

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now five episodes deep on Disney+, and the fifth episode had fans freaking out. The new series brings many animated characters into live-action, including Star Wars Rebels fan-favorite, Sabine Wren, who is played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The character has experienced some major changes since fans last saw her in the Star Wars Rebels finale, but she is still rocking Mandalorian armor. Since Ahsoka began, the official Instagram account for Star Wars has been sharing a closer look at some of the show's props and costumes. In their latest post, they shared an up-close look at Sabine's helmet.

"A helmet fit for Sabine. #Ahsoka now streaming on Disney+," Star Wars shared. The video reveals the helmet was "hand carved from clay, cast in urethane resin." It also shows "details unique to the Wren family" and a "distinct brow silhouette." You can check out the video below:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo Training For Ahsoka:

Bordizzo spoke with ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year and detailed her Mandalorian training.

"It took a very long time," Bordizzo shared. "It took months and months and I'm so glad we had the time because it would have sucked to come in late and then try to rush to be at the level that I wanted to be at. So it took a long time and I think that the hardest part was probably just doing it justice because you just don't want it to not be anything but awesome. So reaching that level physically takes its time."

When asked about training for potential future seasons, Bordizzo added, "If we get Season 2, I'm training from now, the minute it's announced, that I'll be like back in that, I love it." Finally, Davis asked Bordizzo about Bo-Katan Kryzee's (Katee Sackhoff) recent arc on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and how Sabine would feel about Bo getting the Darksaber in the latest episode. "Honestly? Respect for Bo," Bordizzo replied.

"Sabine [Wren] means so much to so many people," Bordizzo said last year at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. "I have known that I would be playing Sabine for a year, and I'm so relieved that I can openly fangirl with the rest of you."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

