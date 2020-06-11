Star Wars Fans Are Loving Jedi Temple Challenge

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

The Star Wars franchise has accomplished a lot over the years, but the debut of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge sees the franchise venture into uncharted territory with its first official game show for kids. In the vein of shows like Double Dare and Legends of the Hidden Temple, the series is also one of the only Lucasfilm projects that found a way to blend canonical mythology with the real world, as most other experiences are meant to fit within the storytelling world. With the first two episodes of the series now online, fans are having a blast checking out the challenges.

In the series, Ahmed Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber. In the first round, "The Strength Trials," an obstacle course is presented with pieces of a lightsaber available after ever portion. The second round, "The Trial of Knowledge," the teams are tasked with listening to a tale and asked questions about it afterward. In the final round, the final remaining team must navigate the Jedi Temple in a combination of obstacles and memory challenges, where the voice of the Dark Side may offer them help with a puzzle in exchange for making another one more difficult.

Whether it be the innocent concept of the premise or Best's return to the Star Wars franchise following his performance of Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy, there's a lot for fans to love in the series. Scroll down to see what fans think about Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.