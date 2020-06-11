Star Wars Fans Are Loving Jedi Temple Challenge
The Star Wars franchise has accomplished a lot over the years, but the debut of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge sees the franchise venture into uncharted territory with its first official game show for kids. In the vein of shows like Double Dare and Legends of the Hidden Temple, the series is also one of the only Lucasfilm projects that found a way to blend canonical mythology with the real world, as most other experiences are meant to fit within the storytelling world. With the first two episodes of the series now online, fans are having a blast checking out the challenges.
In the series, Ahmed Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber. In the first round, "The Strength Trials," an obstacle course is presented with pieces of a lightsaber available after ever portion. The second round, "The Trial of Knowledge," the teams are tasked with listening to a tale and asked questions about it afterward. In the final round, the final remaining team must navigate the Jedi Temple in a combination of obstacles and memory challenges, where the voice of the Dark Side may offer them help with a puzzle in exchange for making another one more difficult.
Whether it be the innocent concept of the premise or Best's return to the Star Wars franchise following his performance of Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy, there's a lot for fans to love in the series. Scroll down to see what fans think about Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.
Pure Star Wars Love
My son turns 5 tomorrow. This is how he spent the entire time watching Jedi Temple Challenge @ahmedbest he absolutely loved it. Pure Star Wars love. It’s lovely to see #JediTempleChallenge pic.twitter.com/TapypXuExY— Ones With The Force: A Star Wars Podcast (@TheForcePodcast) June 10, 2020
Dope
Jedi Temple Challenge is dope! Very much in the spirit of Star Wars and the kids gameshows of the early 90s! Nice work @ahmedbest— The Boonta Eve Party Planners (@BEPPPodcast) June 10, 2020
Pure
I just finished the first episode of the jedi temple challenge and that was so pure and wholesome ?? I love it 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DSLDSx6G9H— Emily ✿ (@sapphickryze) June 10, 2020
Positive Energy
jedi temple challenge is cute i love the positive energy coming from it— eeva | watching being human (@reyoffjakku) June 10, 2020
Adorable
Jedi Temple Challenge is adorable.— Mark’s Forever Star Wars 🏳️🌈 (@djmmarquis) June 10, 2020
Awesome
As a kid, I watched a lot of great game shows and as a college student wrote the questions for a kid's trivia show. I'm super happy to see @ahmedbest hosting the new Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and the show format is awesome! https://t.co/Awp6wi2tmk— e- (@eminus) June 10, 2020
Unexpected Excitement
I enjoyed that Jedi Temple Challenge way more than I thought I would. I realize it’s not designed for me, but I liked it a lot anyway and got more invested in the competition than I would have thought. Ahmed was great and I loved the droid too.— Matt K (@Kwehttamm) June 10, 2020
I Love Him
Watched the first two episodes of Jedi Temple Challenge and yes, I love him pic.twitter.com/45tsHmJPU8— James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) June 10, 2020
Wholesome Fun
I'd just like to take a minute to say "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge" is one of the most wholesome Star Wars thing I've ever seen. The fact that the likes for BOTH of the episodes vastly outnumber the dislikes shows that Disney... https://t.co/6xQ5YVzRxV via @YouTube— SpongeBobby MoyniPants (@googamp32) June 10, 2020
Halloween Is Coming
The Jedi Temple Challenge ge competitor costumes had better be the #1 Halloween costume this year or so help me... pic.twitter.com/XpjEftkhHf— That’s no moon, it’s a Thomas (@thomasLharper) June 10, 2020
