Stargirl Cancelled at The CW

The CW is bringing Stargirl to an end, with the series joining a host of its sister shows being canceled on the network. Stargirl is currently running its third season, which will prove to be its last. Deadline reports Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Blue Valley High School student Courtney Whitmore, who is based on comic book creator Geoff Johns' own sister, who was killed in a plane crash back in 1996. The site indicates the creative team behind Stargirl was given an early heads up that the series wouldn't be renewed past Season 3, and to write a fitting finale with that in mind.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

Bassinger added, "Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart."

