DC's Stargirl: "Hourman & Dr. Mid-Nite" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite", the upcoming fifth episode of Stargirl's first season set to debut Monday, June 15th on DC Universe and the following day, Tuesday, June 16th, on The CW. The episode will see Courtney (Brec Bassinger) experience her first Halloween in her new home of Blue Valley, Nebraska while she also continues her efforts to recruit heroes for her new generation of the Justice Society of America. As the title of the episode suggests, Stargirl's team may grow by two as she will next be looking for an Hourman and a Doctor Mid-Nite and from the look of things, she's finding them in unexpected people: Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) and Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington.)

In the preview, we get a brief look at the powers their new superhero roles grant both Rick and Beth. Rick literally punches a truck in half while Beth, already a brilliant and precocious person, has access to a whole new world of information and insight thanks to the previous Doctor Mid-Nite's special goggles.

As has been the case with some of Stargirl's characters thus far, the series will see fresh takes on both Beth and Rick and while fans will have to wait for the episode to see exactly what that entails, series showrunner Geoff Johns told us that they -- and all the characters on the series -- were chosen because of their specific connections to their heroic legacies.

"But every one of these characters was chosen because they have a specific story that is connected to these legacies and not by blood necessarily, but personally they reflect and they bond these... Yolanda to Ted and Beth to Dr. McNider and Rick to Rex like Courtney to Sylvester, all of these things are very emotional bonds that are formed between this new generation and the old, and that's something that was important is that the JSA is about generations, but it's also about respect for generations," he said. "It's about taking that legacy and recognizing what's good in it and trying to make it even better. And that's part of who was chosen and why and where these legacies go. But the characters were all chosen for specific reasons."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY -- As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman's (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party. David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#105). Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star.

DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite" airs Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16, respectively.

