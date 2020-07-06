Stargirl Gets Season 2 Renewal From The CW

DC's Stargirl has been renewed for season 2 on The CW, which will become the "exclusive in-season home for the show." Season 1 of Stargirl has been premiering on the DC Universe streaming platform, with new episodes then airing a day later on The CW. Season 2 of Stargirl will reportedly not be streaming on DC Universe at all; season 2 episodes will premiere on The CW and then stream a day later on The CW streaming site, with the complete season then debuting on HBO Max when it is complete. Stargirl season 1 is currently earning solid ratings for CW, halfway through its run.

(h/t - THR)

